Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi there! I accidentally entered an incorrect PW several times when logging into the client interface, which resulted in the client being locked. Now I'm supposed to reset both of my cameras, but they're mounted out of reach. The cameras are still listed as connected in the client, but I can't access them. Deleting the client and reinstalling it doesn't help. It would be best if I could reset the client and reconnect the cameras. How does this work? Thank you.
@tom_793721574310028 Follow this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900004391186-What-Should-I-Do-if-I-Forget-Reolink-Client-P[censored]word-New-Client-/
@joseph_1979 Oh, thank you very much - but it doesn't work for me. The two cameras are still included, but inactive. I can't reactivate them. I've deleted the "reolink" folder saveral times, I uninstalled the program as well - nothing works. Do you have an idea please?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!