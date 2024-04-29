Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I deleted one of the cameras connected to Channel 8 of my RLN8-410 NVR in hopes this would result in deletion of the NVR's recordings for that camera (that did not work). I had turned OFF "Auto-Add" and so I clicked the Plus [censored]on on Channel 8 and tried to re-add the camera manually, and it wanted a password to go-along with user "admin" so I entered the password I set for all my cameras and it didn't work! Tried again--no worky. Now worried, I moved the Auto-Add slider to On and to my relief the camera was re-added automatically to Channel 8 and it's back to normal again.But now I can't find any way to check the individual camera's login & password, nor do I know any way to change them. Can someone please tell me how to check or change camera passwords. I have all of: iOS App, Windows PC application, and of course the NVR itself, with mouse.Again I am talking about CAMERA logins and not the passwords in the NVR's Account Center.
