Hello everyone,I am having some trouble with the installation process of Reolnik cameras with BCS nvr1602-16p NVR.There are some things I have a problem understanding.It seems that above mentioned NVR is creating its own internal network with IP of 192.169.2.0 with a separate DHCP server while my local network is 192.168.1.0. It is called NIC and it can't be switched off, (it is in the NVR settings). And from what i understand i should connect to cameras via either Desktop Reolink app or Android reolink app, to configure it further. But when I connect to my local network i cant find the cameras via desktop, router or android.When i connect the camera to BCS NVR it takes power, but i doesn't give any video footage, so my first Q is: should it work right out of box, after connecting it to NVR, or does is need to be configured first on desktop or android app?Also can it be done somehow differently than buying an additional PoE switch (so i can see the cameras in the local network), or should i just buy NVR from Reolink(RLN36) and save myself time?Sorry for English, not a native.
@user_822401427353732_822401427353732 Try to add them using ONVIF/RTSP. It is recommended to connect the POE cams through a POE switch rather than directly to the POE port of the NVR. In this way you can access the cameras directly and may have features which are not readily available on the NVR. Should the NVR become faulty then you can access the cameras and check the videos if you record the clips both on the SD and the NVR. Normally we record trigger events on the SD and 24x7 on the NVR. To watch the camera outside the local network, you need to enable UID. Similarly for NVR.
