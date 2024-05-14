Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Can someone point me to a site that explains the Reolink battery statistics chart? I have a Trackmix LTE with a solar panel and the reboot does not restart the chart. However, I do not understand the difference between the battery status and the battery statistics. This function is not covered in the Trackmix manual.
