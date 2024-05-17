Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hello everyone,I've encountered this issue, when I turn on the Infrared light I only see something like this.What could be a possible reason for that?is the lense dirty? or do I need to change some settings?The camera is brand new, installed about 2 days ago, yesterday everything was correct and the Infrared worked.
@user_822401427353732_822401427353732 looks like lots of relection or something on the lense. if it is clean and nothing on the lense email support as it may be faulty.
@user_822401427353732_822401427353732 seems some condensation inside. Give two days and if it remains still the same email support.
