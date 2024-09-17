Reolink updates
I have REOLINK GO model ! Camera is alive, detects motion etc, but NOT communicate anymore with app on my android phone, also on windows pc app ! I update the app in the phone, but nothing change ! I wonder if the new brand identity affect the use of these OLD products like REOLINK GO ? Stopping support of these ? Any answer ... ?
