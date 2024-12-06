Reolink updates
Dirt and foggy lenses are some of the common problems that can affect the image quality of a camera. When the lens is covered with dust, oil, fingerprints or moisture, it can blur or reduce the clarity of the recorded image. This can prevent the camera from capturing important details, especially in situations that require high precision such as security surveillance or recording in low light conditions.
Dust and dirt: Easily adhere to the lens when the camera is used in a dusty environment or is not properly protected. Refer to cleaning instructions on GoogleOil and fingerprints: When the user comes into direct contact with the camera, especially the lens, the oil from the hands can leave traces, causing the lens to fog up.Moisture: If the camera is used in humid conditions or is not protected from rain or fog, moisture can condense on the lens, reducing visibility.
