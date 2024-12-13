Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi,We have 2 camera's. They do connect to our home wifi router (we test is for setting up the camera). But we want to use them at an outside cabin. There we have set up a TP Link 4G router (it has a sim with active data plan inside). But were are unable to connect the camera's to the router. As we thought the router was the problem, we made a hotspot with 2 different mobile phones. And we have the same problem, we can not connect. What could be the problem? As I wrote, we can connect to our home router, but not to a hotspot. Reolink told us that it must be possible, but we don't know how.We have good cellular reception 4G and 5G, with speeds 100mbps and more. Also the hotspot can provide 2.4G, 5G and 6G wifi. Thank you
I agree. Reolink cameras "just want WiFi." Should make no difference what the source of WiFi is. Perhaps it would be helpful to identify
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!