Hello,I have a few wired PTZ TrackMix POE cameras + POE Doorbell.On the UI of the Reolink mobile app, there are always two images displayed near each other (main view and immersive view). I personally do not use the immersive mode at all and I think its actually kind of distracting from the main view, especially when opening the app on the Home Screen and seeing a summary of all camera views.Is there a way to disable the immersive mode completely, so I can only see the the main camera view on the mobile app?Thanks in advance.
@flashmagnum_909351053578484 that's not immersive mode you are seeing. Immersive is something different. I do not have a TrackMix but I believe that is the preview of the second lens. My thoughts are that is by design so that you can easily identify dual-lens cameras. I believe @joseph_1979 has a TrackMix and should be able to offer some clarity.
@chopstix Thanks. Exactly this is not the immersive view but rather the dual view or separated view. When the icon shows one dark box then you shall see both the widescreen and the telephoto views on the same screen. Conversely, when the the icon shows two boxes then the widescreen and the telephoto views are on different screens. Just wipe back and forth to get the two views.
