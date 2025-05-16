Reolink updates
Hello, I'm hoping someone will be able to help me.I have used several RLC-811A cameras for a while now and all was working fine. They are located on the outside of my house and connected to a tp-link PoE switch (TL-SG1008P) via 20m Cat6 cables) which is in turn connected to my main router. The cameras work fine in the Windows Client application as well as my Android app.I've since purchased an NVR, model RLN16-410 (N6MB01). Plugging in the NVR and following the initialisation process then resulted in my cameras appearing in the NVR UI as the NVR is also connected to my main router.I unplugged the cameras from the switch and connected them to the NVR, as that's ultimately where I need them to be connected. They immediately displayed as "Went Offline". I have deleted them from the UI and added them again. I've reset the NVR's Network Settings, as well as restoring the NVR and cameras back to factory settings and run through the initialisation procedure again. I have ensured that the NVR and the cameras are all now on the latest firmware. I've also tried alternative cables and ports on the NVR. All with the same end result.The link light on the NVR ports that the cameras are plugged into are lit but occasionally go off for half a second, and I can confirm that the cameras are receiving power as the night vision LEDs fire up when dark. I have also confirmed that the cameras are on the compatibility list for the specific NVR model and hardware id.Note that when I unplug the cameras from the NVR and connect them back to the switch, they appear in the NVR UI as soon as they've booted up.Finally, I've tested a spare RLC-811A with a 2m cable plugged into the NVR and it works as expected so I believe the issue may either be the length of the multiple tested cables (20m, all of which work with the tp-link PoE switch but not the NVR) or the NVR's ability to provide adequate PoE over that distance.Any help or advice you can provide would be appreciated as I need to get the cameras working at distance with the NVR so that I can use the spare ports on my PoE switch to power my other devices.I can provide any further information or screenshots if that would help.Thank you.
