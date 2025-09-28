Reolink Updates
Hi all, still cant fix this issue, all cams play perfectly on the network around the house on wifi (LAN), even at the end of a media player finer extension . however as soon as i flip to data outside my network they fail to log in.some exisiting cameras still play but any running through the NVR will just not connect. this has all happened since i ungraded my firmware to the new spec and all seemed great but none on data since the upgrade. also cant get NVR to work on reolink client. any ideas on problem fixing?thanks in advance.
