I currently have the Reolink white PoE doorbell with the 3:4 aspect ratio. I went to purchase another and see that it is no longer offered, only the black 4:3 The 3:4 aspect ratio works best for packages as it has the head-to-toe view, allowing for better package delivery notifications and the best all-encompassing view of what's directly in front of the door.In any event, I hope that for future iterations of the camera, Reolink considers adding the 3:4 (head-to-toe) aspect ratio back to their newest PoE doorbell camera. If not, perhaps a dual lens setup like that of the Unifi G4 Doorbell Pro. Or perhaps a lens that can be rotated based on aspect ratio preference solely during installation (faceplate off).Thank you.
