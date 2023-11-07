Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Just bought 2 of these and need help setting them up. I installed one, downloaded the app to my Android and it seems to work. I really need to monitor/record the camera/s on my Windows 10 PC. I downloaded the program and that sort of works. But how do I record all motion events to a folder on my PC. If I click Record, it saves the file to the Reolink folder but I want it to record whenever there is a motion detect. If anyone can help I would appreciate it as I have many more questions and the Youtube videos are not helping much.
