Hello,I recently upgraded from the Reolink TrackMix PoE to the Reolink RLC-823A 16X on the corner of my barn, and its capabilities are very impressive.With that being said, I have noticed a couple of issues.When using the Auto-track feature, the camera refuses to zoom in on the subject. If it decides to track the faraway object at all, it doesn't zoom in. The entire reason I got this camera was because of its impressive clarity at far distances, but if it will not zoom in on distant objects, then it defeats the purpose of getting this high-tier camera. I could manually zoom my camera; however, in doing so, I lose a lot of view of the surroundings. I upgraded from the TrackMix due to its lower quality at far distances; most of the time, it was not able to capture details such as license plates. The hope was that with the better zoom, the camera would stay zoomed out in a guard position, and when a vehicle or person was detected in the distance, it would zoom in to get enough clarity to see smaller details such as a person's face or a license plate. Is there a setting or a firmware upgrade to possibly achieve what I just described? I have looked everywhere on the app and the web client and have not found anything.The other issue I noticed was that when telling the camera to go to a preset location, it tends to take the shortest route to that point. Additionally, sometimes when starting and stopping a patrol, for some reason, the camera always tries to reach the first point by spinning all the way to the right until it reaches its destination. My concern is that the wire inside the camera is getting twisted up into a big knot until one of these days the motor either binds up due to the force or the wire breaks. Even when setting the camera limits manually clicking a position preset the camera limits are ignored. I would really like to see an update pushed out that keeps track if the camera has already made a full revolution in one direction so that the next time the b**ton is pressed, instead of taking the quickest route, the camera goes the other direction to keep that wire at a semi-neutral twist.I appreciate any information you can give as a way of resolving either one of these issues.
@user_635209873305720_635209873305720 RLC-823A has a varifocal lens and so the auto zoom wouldn't function correctly since the zoom and focus would be rather slow to keep up with a moving object. As for the second issue, the programmer opted to follow the shortest path. If they have lot of requests to have it the way you described it then they might change it. So I suggest you to submit your request to support on https://support.reolink.com/requests/
