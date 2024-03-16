Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Please add person detection in Alexa. I just bought the RLC-823S2 and would like the ability to be notified from my Alexa devices when the camera detects a person. My cars have been broken into multiple times and having this announce on Alexa is very beneficial in the middle of the night. Works really well in Ring and Wyze but like the quality and features in Reolink better.
