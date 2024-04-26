Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have a business that has a few cameras and due to their location I cannot plug most of them in to ethernet. The Wifi cameras show up just fine on the Mac desktop client app but the cameras that are directly plugged in to ethernet won't show up. Is there a way to add a combination of both wired and wireless to the desktop client app? Note all of my cameras, wired and wireless show up in the iOS app.
