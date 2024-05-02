Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
New user to the Reolink System. Installed the vid doorbell to WiFi and one plug in pet camera thus far. I have SIX other WiFi/Battery cameras to install.We have had multiple problems with over detection, adjusted sensitivity (now NON detection), shen away from the house we cannot connect to the cameras but when IN / within 10 miles of the house it connects fine, and ODDLY - at 8:30 every night the doorbell chime goes off ???The time is synced to my iPhone.We would like to figure this stuff out before I install the remainder of the cameras.ANY assistance would be appreciated.Thank You!
