Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Having an issue with viewing my FE-W on the RLN16-410 NVR HDMI output. I have a total of 9 cameras of mixed types all connected over WiFi.The default view of the FE-W on the NVR Multiview is square. I would like to use the "Stretch" [censored]on to make this 16:9. This works for a while, but as soon as any of the WiFi cameras take a hit, which happens pretty regularly, the FE-W feed reverts to the square aspect ratio on it's own. the FE-W feed isn't one that takes a hit, but when one of the other cameras do disconnect tempararily, the whole Multiview seems to refresh which is reseting the aspect ratio of the FE-W back to square.Hoping there's a way to make this permanent so it doesn't do this or maybe request that this be fixed in an update?NVR:Hw NO. N6MB01FW V: 3.3.0.226_23031621
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!