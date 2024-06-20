Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hi, I have a RLC-811A camera connected through POE and with memory card (obviously not through the Reolink Cloud).Now Im thinking of adding another Reolink camera through the Reolink Cloud service.Is it correct that the Reolink app is free as long as I only have one Reolink camera connected to the Reolink Cloud service or will I need to start a Reolink subscription as soon as I use more then one camera in the Reolink app?
