Worst software requirements of any device in the history of modern day computers if you use a windows device and an Android 12 or newer OS.1. You need to somehow tweak an Android12 or newer Android device to enable a bluetooth connection, which ultimately permanently disabled my $750 mobile device. There are absolutely no instructions, warnings nor notifications about this from REOLINK before purchase, and zero instructions on how to tweak your individual brand of mobile device, except for a "General outline" that tells you diddly squat. The advertisement states it is compatible with several OS/s including Windows. It fails to mention any android issues and the associated disabling possibilities. 2. Then you need to to scan the QR or manually input the UID on to the Android device and follow the bluetooth initiation. 3. As for the Windows installation, NEVER GOT THAT FAR due to the above.One REOLINK rep even went so far as to tell me that the reason that they made this bluetooth connection was because "Many" people could not see the QR in a dimly lit place. WTF REOLINK !!!!!!! Too hard to to switch on a light?????? And yet we still need to scan the QR or input the UID ??????? So, you need 2 separate OS's just to get this camera working, and then you need an OLD android OS to get it to work or risk getting your mobile device to have a very expensive and permanent unrecoverable system failure, like mine.As far as expenditure goes, REOLINK owes me for the full refund costs of this ARGUS 4 PRO camera, which they have agreed to, plus the costs associated for the replacement of my now unusable Android mobile device, that is yet to be discussed.So, both the REOLINK rep and REOLINK themselves have found a new way to BS to their customers and also to complicate something that used to be so simple. WHY ???????????????????
