Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I can’t be the only one using scenes as home/away-mode. To quick disable push notifications and recording while at home, and ”arming” when leaving, setting away-scene and starting recording and notifications.The problem is that you have to do this per device. If my husband has the Reolink-app installed in his phone aswell, he has to ”arm” the away-scene aswell to get notifications.I wish these settings would auto sync between all devices.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!