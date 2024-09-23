Reolink updates
Hi all,I recently got my hands on the new Reolink Atlas PT Ultra and I’m trying to integrate it into Home Assistant. However, since this model is battery-powered and doesn’t support continuous streaming, I’m currently unable to get it set up within Home Assistant.I was wondering if anyone here has found a workaround or any possible integration options for battery-powered Reolink cameras without a streaming feature. Are there any ways to trigger events or access snapshots through Home Assistant instead of a live feed?Looking forward to hearing your thoughts. Thanks!
