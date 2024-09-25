Reolink updates
Hi,it would be super if the NVR has an Mac Adress Filter for example outdoor Cameras. I have my Lan Cable Outdoor and someone else could unplug the cam and plug himself with a Laptop. In small Companys where only a Fritzbox is needed i can‘t create a VLAN for the cams. It would be super if i could activate the mac adress filter on the nvr and only allow the mac adress of the cams.thank you !
