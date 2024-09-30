Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi, I sometimes use my Reolink Duo 3 to record football games. After an upgrade to the lastest firmware, the vertical Field of View appears reduced. In the 2 below photos the camera was placed more-or-less at the same location, the first photo is a screenshot from a game before the upgrade, the second photo a game after the upgrade. In the second photo, the vertical FOV seems reduced and I now struggle to fit the pitch (width not length) into the FOV. I know the camera angle is slightly different between the photos, but I tried several different positions and angles during the game, all would not give me the FOV as shown in the first photo. The resolution setting is 7680*2160 ie same in both photos. Has anyone else experienced this? Or has the firmware changed a setting somewhere? Or am I imagining that the FOV is reduced? Thanks in advance for any help on this.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!