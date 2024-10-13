Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello everyone,I have the problem that after about 10 minutes without a network connection, the camera neither records nor follows objects.Is there anyone here in the forum who also has a Trackmix Wifi and also has this problem. If not, someone can simulate this situation and give me feedback on whether the error is reproducible.I've been trying to get ahead with Reolink's service for weeks, but the service can't reproduce the error. If anyone needs my settings, I am happy to share it.Disconnect LAN and WLAN connection on the router to the camera - wait 15 to 20 minutes - simulate movement in front of the camera, or before switching off the network the settings "Recording - Timer - Activate corresponding day" to activate permanent recording. Restore network connection and check recordings. For me, the permanent recording always stops in the above-mentioned period. I don't know if other 4K cameras have the same problem, so just try to simulate the error.For your information, the camera has already been replaced by Reolink and the software and firmware are up to date. I would appreciate some feedback, even if the bug is not reproducible.Note: There are 3 other cameras (RLC-410W) running in my network, which do not make any problems and take pictures even without a network connection.Thank you very much!Hallo zusammen,ich habe das Problem, dass die Kamera nach ca. 10 Minuten ohne Netzwerkverbindung weder aufnimmt noch Objekte verfolgt. Gibt es hier im Forum jemanden, der auch eine Trackmix Wifi mit diesem Problem hat. Wenn nicht, kann jemand diese Situation simulieren und mir eine Rückmeldung geben, ob der Fehler reproduzierbar ist. Ich versuche seit Wochen, mit dem Service von Reolink voranzukommen, aber der Service kann den Fehler nicht reproduzieren. Wenn jemand meine Einstellungen benötigt, teile ich sie gerne.LAN und WLAN Verbindung am Router zur Kamera trennen - 15 bis 20 Minuten warten - Bewegung vor der Kamera simulieren, oder vor Abschaltung des Netzwerks die Einstellungen "Aufnahme - Timer - entsprechenden Tag aktivieren" um eine permanente Aufnahme zu aktivieren. Netzwerkverbindung wiederherstellen und Aufnahmen prüfen. Bei mir stoppt die permanente Aufnahme immer in den o. g. Zeitraum. Ich weiß nicht, ob andere 4K Kameras das auch das Problem haben, daher versucht doch einfach mal den Fehler zu simulieren.Zur Information: Die Kamera wurde bereits durch Reolink ausgetauscht und die Software und Firmware sind auf dem neuesten Stand. Ich würde mich über Feedback freuen, auch wenn der Fehler nicht reproduzierbar ist.Hinweis: In meinem Netzwerk laufen 3 weitere Kameras (RLC-410W), die keine Probleme machen und auch ohne Netzwerkverbindung Bilder aufnehmen. Vielen Dank!
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!