My system is an RLN8-410 NVR and 4 wired cameras plus two E1 Outdoor pro Wifi Cams (linked by WiFi to the NVR not standalone). My knowledge, limited!My first problem: I cannot seem to set it up so that when the NVR is powered OFF (i.e. whilst I am at the premises), all "motion detected" emails stop (including emails from the WiFi cams). It seems the E1 Outdoor pro cameras have a mind of their own when it comes to sending emails. If I turn OFF the emails in the E1 cameras, then I don't get emails from them regardless of the NVR being on or off. If I turn ON the emails in the E1 cameras, then I continue to get emails from them regardless of the NVR being on or off.The problem this creates is that when leaving the premises, or returning to the premises, I have to turn on/off two cameras and the NVR - but it is only convenient to use a WiFi remote switch to activate or disable the NVR (I have my reasons). Can the NVR control the emails from the WiFi cameras? My second problem is that when I am travelling interstate for weeks or months, and I have the PC Client software with me on my laptop, I may need to turn off emails from any one camera (when/if a problem occurs). Example 1: In the past, with other systems I have had a spider crawling over a camera for days - but I was able to disable the emails from that camera temporarily. Example 2: I have had workers outside my house for several days causing email alerts - but I was able to disable the emails from that camera temporarily. Can I do that with the Reolink RLN8-410 and E1 Outdoor Pro WiFi cameras? and do it remotely using the PC Client software, or would I need to return home!! and use the NVR with a monitor!!?
