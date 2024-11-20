Reolink updates
I recently upgraded my desktop pc from w8.1 to w10 I also updated my browsers and reolink app among other apps but I'm having issues with my reolink app the version I currently have is 8.17.6.0 I looked in the reolink website and its telling me this is the latest version but it keeps asking me to update it every time I open the app & I do thinking maybe its a new version but it isn't. Does anyone knows how to stop this glitch so I don't have to disable the automatic updates?
