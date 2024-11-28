Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have had my Reolink NVR for over 2 years. In the last week my Android phone has stopped receiving notifications. In the app "Push Notifications" is off and when I try to switch it on I get "Operation Failed". I have tried uninstalling and reinstalling and various other "solutions" found online but nothing works. It was working a week ago but for some reason it decided to stop. How can I re-enable notifications?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!