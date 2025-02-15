Reolink updates
Hallo,kann mir bitte jemand helfen?Ich habe die Reolink RLC-810A v3.1.0.0v3.1.0.4054_2409131251diese nimmt leider nicht so lange auf, wie Bewegung vorhanden ist.z.B. wird aufgezeichnet, wie jemand ins Auto steigt, aber wie sich das Auto entfernt fehlt auf der Aufnahme.Wie kann ich sicherstellen, dass die Kamera so lange aufnimmt, bis Bewegung nicht mehr vorhanden ist?GrüßeMargit
