Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
The Trackmix wifi does not allow you to adjust color night mode settings when the spotlight is not enabled.( I do not want the spotlight on at night). This inability to adjust differs from at least three other Reolink models that I own, and therefore, I must conclude it is a bug. Please fix the Trackmix wifi to allow you to adjust color night mode settings when the spotlight is not turned on.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!