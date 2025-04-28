Reolink updates
Hi Everyone,In the Android app under channel list it only shows 1 the camera and not the channels for the camera. The issue I have is I want to have Camera 1, Camera 2, TrackMix #1 tracking, TrackMix #2 tracking it wont work as In cannot select the channels in a 4 camera view. I tried to drag them around in the view but it doesn't work. I basically want 4x cameras to be shows I have 4x but 6x feeds show up but I cannot move around the trackmix feeds it comes 2x at a time.Hoping someone can help figure this outThanks T
