Hi Reolink, I have a reolink 16-ch PoE system, so when we needed a baby camera I went for the E1 Zoom. This has been great, as my wife has her phone displaying the E1's feed overnight, with the audio coming through to wake us up if our now toddler starts crying. My problem is that we have a second baby on the way and, as such, need to be able to monitor a baby and a toddler at the same time - unfortunately this causes a complication in that the Reolink app doesn't allow for audio to be active from two camera feeds simultaneously. That is, even when multiple camera feeds are displayed, only the feed highlighted by the blue box has audio active. The app also doesn't allow for two or three feeds to be displayed. My request is to update the Reolink app (iOS, iPadOS, Android) to:
In terms of the hardware, it would also be great if Reolink produced a dedicated "baby monitor" version of the E1 that filtered the red LEDS, which are visible on the E1 and not ideal when the camera is being used as a baby monitoring camera. Dedicated baby cameras (such as the iBaby) filter the red light (but that camera has loads of other issues) so it's certainly possible. These would take the Reolink's usability for baby monitoring to the next level and see it stand out from the competition, as I cannot find a competitor that offers this functionality. Cheers,Jon.
