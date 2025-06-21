Reolink updates
Having a problem with video downloaded file being corrupted with tearing frames. Assumed the 5MP RLC-410 Camera was having a problem and reloaded the latest firmware.When the firmware was uploaded to the camera through the windows client, the software also updated the windows client. I notice because the icon on my desktop moved and changed look.Now I’m having problems with both of my 5MP RLC-410 Camera.Download captured video with windows client (8.18.12) and client stops downloading and CPU usage is high. The file that the client stopped downloading on does not show an image on the client download window. If I uncheck the offending file in the client download window and restart the client download, client download continues till it finds the next file in the client download window that does not have an image.After unchecking all files with no image, 44 files of 266 files for one day, download will complete.Removed the SD card from the 5MP RLC-410 Camera and download the files onto my computer. There were 533 files with media created dates of the same day. Opened each one with no problem.Downgraded to windows client (8.8.5) and download work now. One problem is the quality of the image is poor quality compared to the windows client (8.18.12). On the device setting, I do not see how to set the quality stored to the SD card for a detection.My computer is;Edition Windows 11 ProVersion 24H2Installed on 1/27/2025OS build 26100.4351Experience Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.26100.107.0Any suggestion welcome.
