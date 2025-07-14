Reolink updates
Quick Auto Reply Feature suggestionsI have the Reolink Video Doorbell (Battery) Smart 2K Dual-Band Wi-Fi Battery Doorbell with 1：1 Head-to-Toe View along with it being connected to the Home Hub.**I was not able to use the quick auto reply until I contacted support and they had me install it as a stand alone (not on hub) and selected my message, and was able to reconnect to the hub and it was still there.This should be fixed to avoid all that lost time and be able to use straight from the hub the first time.Suggestions for Quick Auto Reply:-Extend the personal message longer than ten seconds.-Be able to record more than one message and save it.-Have the ability to upload your own MP3 files-Have the ability to send pre recorded messages on ALL audio enabled cameras when movement is detected. I live in a 2 party recording consent state, and both parties have to be informed of audio recording.-Such as “Intruder detected. You are being recorded, Police are on their way.”-Have the ability to select from multiple different messages to click on and send to the doorbell IF you don’t want to answer it. All visitors may not require the same messages. Such as delivery drivers vs. personal visitors, or solicitors.-Please leave the package near the door- We are busy, please feel free to leave a message.- No soliciting please. This is private property.
