Would you please put an option in the Windows client to suppress the display of empty channels in the device side bar? I currently have 11 empty channels on one of my NVRs and it prevents me from seeing all of the active channels in the second NVR without scrolling down past the empty channels in the first.This option is available in the phone app, why not the Windows client? I know this has been requested before (at least two years ago), but it has not been addressed. If it can't be done for some reason would someone at least explain why not?Thanks
