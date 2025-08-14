Reolink Updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2025!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have created a few shortcuts - one of them I have called "Garden". This shortcut sets all the 4 settings (Push, Record, Audio Alarm, Email) = Off. Because when I walk around in my garden, I don't need my cameras to detect and record my movements. But one thing annoys me. The cameras still track me, hence making the usual sound when they rotate themselves. Tracking me doesn't make any sense at all, as they don't record anything. So, I want the Auto Tracking to be set to Off, when the Shortcut setting Record is set to Off. Or, another option would be adding the Auto Tracking to the Shortcut settings as the 5th setting.Thanks in advance!
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!