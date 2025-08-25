Reolink Updates
We’re pleased to announce the release of the latest version of our app: ️New Language Support: Romanian and Vietnamese️Cloud Recordings with AI Video Search️Improved Two-Way Audio Priority️Reolink SIM Card Activation GuideUpdate or download it now from Google Play or the Apple Store for an improved experience!Please note: The rollout is gradual, so availability may vary by region.Learn More
