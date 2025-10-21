Reolink Updates
TrackMix LTE purchased June, 2023 and in service since then using solar panel without issue. It suddenly began working intermittently then not at all unless removed from installation site and plugged into wall outlet. While connected to solar panel, indicator showed orange as usual while charging then green when fully charged. When it was still working intermittently battery showed as 100% on app/green light on. When it no longer worked while still connected to solar, green light remained illuminated. When connected to wall outlet it shows as 100% charged on app and works as normal. The moment it is disconnected from wall power it ceases to operate at all. Firmware is up to date. Performed factory reset with no change. Thanks for any advice or guidance on seeking a repair.
