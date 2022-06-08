Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello!I bought several duo wifi's for my company, which are going to be connected outside exposed to rain. The ethernet plug is going to be empty since its wifi... and the water seal, from what i saw on reolink tutotial, is only going to seal it if there is a cable on it!What is the solution, besides de 30€ junction box?
@rafael-oliveira_538894522147001 You can try to use the waterproof tape to cover the cable ports.
@rafael-oliveira_538894522147001 iirc there is no junction box available for these - at least not from Reolink themselves. You could get away by getting a universal box.On the other hand, you could also cut off a piece of ethernet cable, so you plug it into the jack and leave a very tiny part stick out of the waterproof jacket. This way it has the same effect as having a functional cable inserted. You could protect it some extra by applying some electrical tape over the above mentioned contraption.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!