I have the 16 port NVR from Reolink and need information on what to do if I use all 16 ports for the following cameras:4x RLC-4233x RLC-4209x RLC-4102x internal SATA hard drive.I currently have 3x RLC-420, 9x RLC-410 and 2x hard drives connected and my power draw at the wall is at 100watts. The supplied AC adapter is rated for 48V x 2.5amps = 120watts. Taking into account 90% efficiency of the AC adapter that means I am currently using 90 watts out of the available 120 watts. Adding just 2x RLC-423 would put me over the edge.What are my options if I want to add more power hungry cameras?
Well, you can use power adapter (DC12V) to power the added rlc-423 in case the total power all your cameras comsume exceeds 120watts.
Hi AlirezaRefer to：Base on your calculation, your available watts has only 30 watts left, but one RLC-423 use 22W. so as you said, there is not enough watts for the RLC-423s.howdymoody was right.You can use PoE switch to connects RLC-423 and NVR and make sure to use a power adapter on PoE switch that provides watts required for RLC-423s.ipc-power-supply-1.jpg
phraew - I prefer to connect all my devices directly to the NVR without using an additional injector or separate PoE switch. One possible solution is to buy a AC to 48v DC inverter that goes up to 200watts and install the same power tip the NVR uses. This should work right?Also, is that table correct?802.3af = 15.40 watts max802.3at = 25.50 watts maxI think the table has it backwards if I am not mistaken.
Hi AlirezaThank you for the reminder. I've correct it.We recommend to use the adapter in the box we provided. By this way, you may connects only one RLC-423 to the NVR directly without separate adapter. For more RLC-423s, we suggest you to use additional PoE injector/switch (802.3AT) or adapter.The method you mentioned has the possibility burn up the NVR board.
If you want to add more power-hungry cameras to your16 port NVR, there are a few options you can consider.1. Upgrade the Power Supply: One option is to upgrade the power adapter to a higher wattage rating. Since your current power draw is already close to the maximum capacity of the supplied AC adapter, you can look for a higher wattage adapter that can provide sufficient power for the additional cameras. Make sure to check the compatibility and specifications of the NVR before purchasing a new power supply.2. Use a Power Distribution Box: Another option is to use a power distribution box. A power distribution box allows you to distribute power to multiple devices from a single power source. It can help you overcome the power limitations of your NVR by providing additional power outputs for your cameras. Ensure that the power distribution box is compatible with your NVR and supports the required voltage and current for your cameras.3. Consider PoE Switches or Injectors: If your NVR supports Power over Ethernet (PoE), you can consider using PoE switches or injectors. PoE switches allow you to connect multiple PoE cameras to a single switch, which can then be connected to your NVR. PoE injectors, on the other hand, can be used to provide power to individual cameras if they do not have built-in PoE support. This can help reduce the power load on your NVR and allow you to add more cameras without exceeding the power capacity.Remember to always check the specifications and compatibility of any additional equipment you plan to use with your NVR. It's essential to ensure that the power supply and accessories can handle the increased power requirements and are compatible with your existing setup.
