Does anyone know if it is possible to connect to a Wi-Fi camera (Argus 3 Pro) directly through a phone's wifi? I'm setting up an solar-powered Argus 3 Pro to take a time lapse at a remote site. As the camera will be mounted up high, I don't want to have to get the SD card out to periodically get the footage. Ideally, I'd like to be able to connect to the camera via Wi-Fi directly from the phone to access the SD card. I've partially tested this by connecting the camera to the phone as a hotspot, but it seems like the connection is still running through the phone's internet connection, which I'd like to avoid as the site has very weak cell coverage if any, and I am looking to transfer several GB at a time. Has anyone figured this out? My plan b is to bring an old wireless hotspot without a sim card and use it as a router and connect both the phone and camera to it, but that seems like a bit of an unnecessary pain.
@peter-kuhlmann_539401211347161 If you connect your camera to your phone hotpot, it will certainly uses the Internet data of your phone.
@peter-kuhlmann_539401211347161 Well the guy above has done a good job of not answering your question.Here's how you do it:Step 1You need 2 phones Step 2You take the SIM card out 1st phones and configure this phone to be your mobile hotspot (SIM card removal may be optional, but I've done that just to be 100% I don't use any LTE data) Step 3You connect your camera and the 2nd phone to the mobile Wi-Fi hotspot on the 1st phone. Step 4You write me a "thank you" comment.
