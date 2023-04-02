Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have two Reolink cameras, a RLC-811A and a video doorbell WIFI version. Both I have setup to transfer videos triggered by motion events to my Synology NAS via FTP. For both cameras I use the same settings. The RLC-811A performs the transfers successfully without any issues, while I cannot get the FTP working for the doorbell camera. I always get error 454. As the settings are the same in both devices, I guess it must be a firmware issue (The doorbell has v3.0.0.1459_22102806).Anyone else having this problem ? Any advice what I could try ?
Firmware update v3.0.0.1859_23030900 solved it.
@user_678650711679124_678650711679124 Hello Frank, I have the same problem with my two 810 and the viedo doorbell poe. With both cameras, my Fritz Nas works smoothly and flawlessly via FTP. I have different error messages: 454 and 450 My app tells me that I have the latest firmware (v3.0.0.1459_22102808) Where can I get the fw v3.0.0.1859???? Thank you very much in advance. I'm despairing here soon... THANK YOU
I also have the latest firmware 1859 build 23030900 where it worked before i did a restore to hopefully resolve another issue with this [censored]py doorbell. Sorry i have no other words. Maybe the doorbell is okay but the software for sure isn'tBefore the restore i did ftp the recodings to my synology NAS which was okay. I tried it for about a hour now without results. Now i am totally out of optionsOn the NAS side nothing changed only on the Doorbell side (since the restore to FD).
@haroldrreno_690449334223026 thanksJugaBet ofrece una cobertura completa de la juga bet copa america, uno de los torneos más emocionantes del fútbol internacional.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!