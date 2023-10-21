Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Maybe this already exists, but I cant seem to find it. The request is that administrative features be available via the web console.. Currently you can log into the NVR via its IP address and you get similar features to the App.. however if a camera doesn't successfully register with the NVR one must log into the NVR with a keyboard and mouse in order to add the camera and make it available to the app. I realize REOlink attempts to make this automated, however I have had several instances where a camera must be added manually. The current situation requires me to drive to a location in order to add a camera, which should be able to be done via a web console.Is there currently a way to add a camera via the web interface that I am not noticing?
