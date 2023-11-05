Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello, New to Reolink cameras however I've been using Blue Iris for some time with other brand cameras. I decided to switch to a Reolink DVR due to my Blue Iris servers being overwhelmed by the Reolink 4k cameras. I'm guessing 4k and the h.265 encoding just overwhelmed my hardware. decided it was time to make things more simple. I ordered the 36 camera DVR, and i got it up fairly quickly with all the new Reolink cameras. i currently use a dedicated camera VLAN in my networking configuration. The back of the DVR has 4 unlabeled ethernet ports and one with lan. my questions
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!