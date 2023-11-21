Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hi all,Recently I bought a battery operated Reolink TrackMix. In my Android app and on my desktop PC (Windows client) I can change the image quality by choosing the Clear or Fluent setting in Live view.However, on my Surface Pro Windows tablet (same Windows client as on my desktop PC, version 8.14.0) I can only view the stream in Fluent setting, the Clear setting only gives a black screen. The max. screen resolution of my Surface tablet is 2160 x 1440. Perhaps this is not enough to show the resolution of the Clear setting?Next I tried to alter the resolution you get in Clear and Fluent setting respectively, but there were no other choices for me than the current settings, i.e. 2560*1440 for the Clear setting and 896*512 for the Fluent setting. This is the case for both the android app and the Windows Client.l was a bit surprised by this because in the support pages on this topic (and in several videos on this subject) there's always a choice of several resolution settings for both the Clear and Fluent settings.This is what I get in BOTH the app and client, only a 2560*1440 for the Clear setting :When I look at the Help topic "How to Set up the Quality Settings via Reolink App" (https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360006937654/) you get a choice between 4 different resolutions for the Clear setting:Can someone explain please why I can't change the resolution settings for Clear and Fluent settings for Live stream, and why I get no picture on my tablet in Clear mode?Thanks!
