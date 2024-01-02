Reolink Year in Review 2023
I set my new argus 3 pro to follow a simple schedule: record from 6pm to 7am every day. However I've discovered it's non stop recording 7am until 6pm (the exact opposite of what I want!) This is a huge drain on the battery, it's in a chicken run and of course the birds are going to set it off all day, which is why I have the recording function turned off during the day via a schedule. I've never had this issue with the 3 argus eco I already have been using. I've resorted to turning off the recording completely but it's still recording and uploading to the cloud.
