Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello,This may seem like a silly question but is there a way to have the Reolink client keep the screen alive when open and in front. I would like the client to keep the screen alive when streaming Live View. The screen timeout is currently set to 15 minutes at the Windows OS level. I am hoping to not have to set the Windows power settings to never sleep in order to achieve this. The clients are running Windows 11 in multiple locations at our shop and remotely as well. The client versions are up to date at v8.14.2.Any suggestions would be very appreciated.ThanksRuss
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!