Both programs: Reolink Client v7.2.2.33 and Reolink v8.15.6, are Windows applications which are available on the official Reolink website. Both allow access to Reolink cameras.I would like to know what the specifics of and the differences between these two programs are. Thank you!
@user_784852006310042_784852006310042 v7 is 32bit client and v8.1x.x is a 64bit client. Of course as upgrades are released, new features are added or improved.
