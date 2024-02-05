Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.43 Released
My wish, modify firmware to be able to use hard drives over 6TB, internal (SATA) and/or external (eSATA). If I happen to use 8 4K cams and keep the videos for a while, I'm going to run out of space quick.
@tlharper_788212242550983 Yes, customers have managed to install up to 14G as illustrated at https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/wr556l/rln8410_nvr_working_with_14tb_hdd/
