RLN8-410 is on office network, using 10.1.1.100 netmask 255.255.255.0. Only hosts on that subnet can connect (app/browser) to the NVR IP, as expected. Second office subnet 10.2.2.0/24 hosts can't connect, as expected. But I should be able to change NVR netmask to 255.0.0.0 to allow the second subnet to connect. This would allow office users without opening up the system to whole-internet UID access.Why doesn't netmask 255.0.0.0 behave as it should, and allow all local LAN 10.x.x.x clients to connect to the NVR?
@guero-jose_338291415367917 Because changing the devices subnet does not change the routing table to the different network. That routing table is either made manually or when a device gets the information from DHCP.
@ks But to clarify: Both office subnets are on a single VLAN, with network connectivity to each other. Other 10.2.2.0 systems can reach 10.1.1.0 systems, and vice versa. It's actually the NVR's routing table that seems to be the problem, but we aren't given the ability to examine that, ping from a CLI, etc.Again, if the NVR is obeying the netmask that I'm defining (and the static IP address - DHCP does not enter into this), it should consider all 10.0.0.0 systems as local to its own LAN, and not be preventing connections.P.S. Adding specific host IPs to the whitelist (not actually properly defined anywhere in the documentation) also has no effect.
